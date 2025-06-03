Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal sparks 50K petition signatures calling for probe into Garosero

A public petition demanding stronger legal oversight of online platforms, especially targeting YouTube Garosero, has gained over 50,000 signatures in less than two weeks. It was filed on May 22 through the National Assembly’s electronic petition system in South Korea. The proposal seeks urgent reforms to address repeated privacy violations, false reporting, and the spread of harmful content.

It’s titled “Petition to Improve the System to Prevent the Repeated Spread of False Information and Human Rights Violations on Online Platforms.” The proposal aims to hold content creators and platforms accountable for allowing unverified and damaging material to go unchecked. A

s of June 3, the petition had gathered over 54,000 supporters. It will remain open until June 21, allowing citizens to add their names in support of institutional change.

At the center of the controversy is the Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel run by Kim Se Ui. Most recently, the channel has been widely condemned for releasing private and sensitive materials involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Accusations against Garosero and Kim Se Ui

According to the petition, Garosero has repeatedly released content containing serious allegations. Many of which were said to be either unverified or damaging to the reputations of those involved. The petitioner emphasized that these actions have crossed ethical lines and caused irreversible harm not only to public figures but also to their families.

“Indiscriminate spreading of false information and exposure of personal privacy have reached a level that can no longer be tolerated in our society,” the petitioner stated. The petition further called for legal punishment and platform-based sanctions. It also demanded an independent investigation into Garosero’s content and operations.

Specific concern was raised about Garosero’s recent uploads involving sensitive materials about Kim Sae Ron, who passed away in February. The channel has been working with her family. They have been releasing alleged private messages, photos, and videos that reportedly prove she was romantically involved with Kim Soo Hyun for six years. The relationship is said to have begun when she was still a minor.

Fallout for Kim Soo Hyun

As a direct consequence of the dissemination of these claims, Kim Soo Hyun has suffered severe career disruptions. His upcoming drama Knock-Off has been indefinitely postponed. Moreover, several brand endorsements have quietly ended or been suspended. The scandal has had a chilling effect on his public image.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun has taken legal action against both Kim Se Ui and the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron. He accused them of defamation, invasion of privacy, and the malicious use of personal material.

Petition demands broader legal and institutional reforms

Beyond individual accountability, the petition argues for systemic reform. It calls on lawmakers to revise current media regulations. It also urges the enforcement of stricter guidelines on YouTube and other digital platforms that allow such content to thrive without consequence. The petitioner highlighted the damaging impact of ‘cyber wrecking.’

Examples cited in the petition include distorted reporting, manipulated narratives, and intentional misinformation. All of which the petitioner claimed were tactics used by Garosero to fuel engagement and views at the expense of truth and ethics.

