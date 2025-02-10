BLACKPINK’s Jisoo breaks records as fastest Korean female act to surpass 1 and 2 million followers on TikTok

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has achieved yet another milestone recently. She finally joined TikTok, and soon after her account went live, she amassed over 1 million followers and went on to surpass 2 million followers. She is now the fastest Korean female artist ever to achieve this number of followers in record time.

Furthermore, Jisoo continued to break records by surpassing 2 million followers within just 12 hours and 20 minutes, setting a new benchmark for K-pop female idols. Previously, her BLACKPINK bandmate Jennie held the record, having reached 2 million followers in 38 hours. Jisoo's remarkable achievement further solidifies her immense global influence.

Jisoo is currently appearing in the ongoing series Newtopia alongside Park Jung Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul.

The K-pop star has launched her own agency, BLISSOO, with AMORTAGE marking her first music release under the company. Recently, she has been primarily focused on her acting career, having just wrapped up filming for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Adding to the excitement, it was also announced that Jisoo will take on a leading role in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend, opposite Seo In Guk.

Moreover, the artist is set to release her first mini-album, AMORTAGE, on February 14, 2025, which will be her debut album under BLISSOO. Previously, Jisoo released her debut solo single album ME in 2023, which instantly became one of the best-selling records of the year. The title track Flower became a viral sensation on social media platforms due to its eye-catching hook step.