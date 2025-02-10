IU and Lee Jong Suk break up rumors go viral after 'undeniable proof’ surfaces on Chinese social media; READ

IU and Lee Jong Suk took the world by storm after confirming their relationship in 2022. They have been publicly dating for three years now, but breakup rumors have started to emerge suddenly. Fans have noticed a few instances which suggest that they are no longer romantically involved.

On February 10, 2025, rumors have been circulating that IU and Lee Jung Suk have broken up. Several fan posts have been going around on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, suggesting that the couple is no longer together. Netizens recently noticed that IU has been wearing her ring on her index finger, a gesture in Korea that often signifies being single. Their relationship was first revealed in 2022, meaning they have been together for a few years.

While no official reports regarding their breakup have surfaced in Korea, the topic gained significant attention on Weibo, where the couple was seen trending on the platform’s search list. Despite the lack of confirmation, speculation continues to grow as fans analyze every detail for possible hints.

IU and Lee Jong Suk confirmed their relationship in December 2022 after the South Korean media outlet Dispatch released photos of them together. Lee Jong Suk also subtly referred to IU as a "special person" in his life while accepting the Daesang for his role in the hit K-drama Big Mouth. Following the revelation, fans swooned over the couple and expressed their support.

Moreover, the two are often seen wearing matching couple items, a common way for couples in Korea to publicly showcase their relationship. They have been together ever since, with no reports suggesting a possible breakup.

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream, and more. The actress’ new K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Bark Bo Gum is also set to be released soon.

Advertisement

Lee Jong Suk made his debut as a runway model before transitioning into acting. He has appeared in several popular shows such as School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W, V.I.P, While You Were Sleeping, Romance Is a Bonus Book, and Big Mouth, among others.