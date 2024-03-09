Box Office Trends: Shaitaan headed to emerge a big hit for Ajay Devgn; Business grows from a Holiday

The Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-led Shaitaan is headed to emerge as a big hit at the box office in India as there is a surge in collections on Saturday after the overperformance on the opening day. According to early trends, Shaitaan is expected to show a 20 - 25 percent jump in business on the second day, and this is despite the collections getting the boost on account of Maha Shivratri on Friday. The Vikas Bahl directorial opened at Rs 15.10 crore on Friday and very early trends suggest second-day business in the range of Rs 18.00 to 20.00 crore.

Shaitaan targets a strong opening weekend

If we take out the holiday factor from Friday, the real value of the Saturday jump is around 70 percent, the fact that the film is going up is in itself a statement about the possibility of having long legs at the box office. Shaitaan is essentially a multiplex film, but the Ajay Devgn factor padded with supernatural elements has got the cash registers ringing in the mass belts too. Shaitaan will be targeting the first weekend business in the North of Rs 53 crore, and no one would have imagined this number for a film like Shaitaan a month back.

The Saturday trend assures and consolidates the hit tag and its Monday hold which will tell us how far can the film go. There is an open run for the film until the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on Eid, as films like Yoddha and The Crew won’t really overlap with the audience of Shaitaan. The two-day total of Shaitaan should be in the vicinity Rs 33 crore, and with mass belts coming on board, there will be another spike in numbers on Sunday. The film has done well despite being far away from all the troops of a commercial film in post-COVID times - be it music, action, or gimmicks of marketing. Over and above that, the film isn't a conventional horror film, but more of a supernatural thriller, which has not conventionally been a box office friendly genre.

Shaitaan to be a major money spinner for all stakeholders

The budget is the biggest plus of Shaitaan, even taking the acting fees of Ajay Devgn into account and the film is going to be a major money spinner for all the stakeholders in the food chain – right from producers to studios, exhibitors, and distributors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

