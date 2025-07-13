Jurassic World: Rebirth crosses USD 500 million at worldwide box office at end of second weekend, Scarlett Johansson led dinosaur saga is a global success

Scarlett Johansson's latest outing, Jurassic World: Rebirth, has proved its global dominance with an impressive box office run. The movie continued to gain traction ever since it hit the cinemas, standing true to its franchise.

Jurassic World: Rebirth zooms past the Rs 500 million mark at the worldwide box office

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth was released in cinemas worldwide in the first week of July. Continuing its glorious run, the sci-fi movie had stormed past the Rs 500 million mark at the worldwide box office by the end of its second weekend.

As per estimates, the movie added around USD 68.1 million in its second weekend internationally, taking the total overseas cume to USD 297.3 million. In addition, its domestic cume stands at USD 232.20 million currently. The total box office collection of Jurassic World: Rebirth has reached USD 529.50 million at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth emerges as a successful venture

The fourth installment in the Jurassic World franchise has emerged as a successful venture at the worldwide box office. The movie is expected to continue doing good business in the coming weeks.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Scarlett Johansson starrer movie can cross the USD 1 billion mark globally. Though the movie is doing well at the box office, it's still far behind its previous installments. For the record, Jurassic World: Dominion had surpassed the USD 500 million in its opening weekend alone.

The movie is also performing well in India. Currently, it is standing at around Rs 70 crore net, and it is expected to conclude its theatrical run by entering the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is in theatres now

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

