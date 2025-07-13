Hoshi spills SEVENTEEN’s upcoming concert plans, confirms Mingyu x S.Coups unit during concert with Woozi

At the Seoul leg of the HOSHI X WOOZI FAN CONCERT [WARNING] six SEVENTEEN members attended the 3rd day of the tour on July 13: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Mingyu, DK, and Dino. Surprising the two, they joined Hoshi and Woozi on the stage, with the exception of Jeonghan, who is currently a public service worker and hence cannot perform with them. Addressing their presence while in the audience, Hoshi spilled some big secrets, including one about the timeline for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming concert and the team’s next unit, starring Mingyu and S.Coups.

Advertisement

Speaking about their plans ahead, Hoshi said, “We’ll also be watching the members’ concert before going right?” He was greeted with a visibly surprised Woozi, who could not believe he had spoiled another one of their plans, and tried to steer the conversation away from the topic, claiming that it was their ‘prediction’. Catching onto the flow, Hoshi quickly realized it wasn’t revealed to the public yet and tried his best to backtrack. “Everyone, please erase this from your memory. Cut! Shh! It remains as our own memory. [Those watching via] online streaming, too, erase it. Edit it!”

The spoiler King continued with another moment, “Our es-gyus (S.Coups-Mingyu), you changed your hair colour. Their unit is coming, the article came out!” Just this morning, one half of the unit, Mingyu himself, addressed the previous reports, saying, “Our unit article isn't wrong, but let's keep it secret for now.”

Advertisement

Know about SEVENTEEN’s military hiatus era:

Becoming the first ones from SEVENTEEN to take on active duty, Hoshi and Woozi are all set to enlist in the military for their mandatory service of 18 months, just one day apart. Woozi will take on soldier duties on September 15, with Hoshi following on September 16. So far, members Jeonghan and Wonwoo have both taken on alternative military duty, going for social service. Meanwhile, leader S.Coups was exempted from military enlistment due to his leg injury.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and BTS’ Jungkook’s Thunder dance challenge soon? Former spills on ‘97 liner reunion plans