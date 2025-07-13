Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s GOOD BOY Ep 15-16 OTT Release: Date, where to watch, what to expect, more

The countdown has officially begun. With just two episodes left, GOOD BOY is racing toward its much-anticipated finale. And emotions are running high among fans! The series, which has kept viewers hooked with its fast-paced plot and richly layered characters, released Episode 14 on July 13. It sets the stage for what promises to be an intense and emotional final chapter.

Advertisement

When and where to watch episodes 15 & 16

As the finish line approaches, here’s the viewing schedule fans need to mark:

Episode 15 will air on July 19, 2025

Episode 16, the final episode, drops on July 20, 2025

In South Korea, both episodes are expected to be broadcast between 10:30 PM and 10:40 PM KST on their respective dates.

For international fans, especially in India, the wait won’t be long. Amazon Prime Video will stream the episodes at 7:10 PM IST. This allows global audiences to stay in sync with the drama’s final moments.

GOOD BOY storyline

Unlike the usual romance-centered K-dramas, GOOD BOY has taken a bold narrative detour. The series offers viewers a story that blends action, heart, and originality.

The plot centers around a one-of-a-kind government project that enlists former national athletes. It repurposes their discipline, teamwork, and physical skills for fighting crime.

These athletes were once icons on the field, in the ring, or on the court. Now, they find themselves recruited into a special unit where their competitive edge and mental toughness are redirected toward solving high-stakes cases. The series masterfully balances intense investigations with character-driven storytelling. It gives audiences both adrenaline and emotion in equal measure.

Advertisement

Meet GOOD BOY cast

At the heart of the drama is Park Bo Gum, who plays Yoon Dong Ju. He’s a former judo athlete turned rookie police officer. Through the course of the series, Bo Gum has proven he can seamlessly shift between heartfelt vulnerability and fierce resolve.

While Bo Gum is undeniably the center of attention, GOOD BOY thrives on the strength of its ensemble. Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok each shine in their respective roles.

With only two episodes left, fans are bracing themselves for high drama. Many are hoping for a satisfying conclusion that not only ties up loose ends but gives each character the closure they deserve.

ALSO READ: Our Unwritten Seoul surpasses GOOD BOY in buzzworthy drama list, Park Bo Gum maintains top spot in actors list