Box Office: F1 on a winning streak in India, Brad Pitt starrer collects Rs 8.40 crore in third weekend

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, is performing extremely well at the Indian box office. With its superlative box office run, the sports drama has turned out to be a Super-Hit venture in India.

F1 adds Rs 8.40 crore to the tally in 3rd weekend, Cume approaches Rs 70 crore

Opened with Rs 5.50 crore on Day 1, the Brad Pitt starrer collected Rs 34.50 crore net in its opening week. The movie stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark on its second weekend and wrapped the following week at an impressive figure of Rs 59 crore net in India.

The movie continued to witness solid traction and entered its third weekend by collecting Rs 1.70 crore on its third Friday. It saw a good jump of 88% on the second Saturday over its last day and added Rs 3.20 crore net to the tally. As per estimates, the movie jumped again today on the third Sunday and collected Rs 3.50 crore net, bringing the total third weekend cume to Rs 8.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Brad Pitt movie currently stands at Rs 67.40 crore by the end of its third weekend in India.

Day-wise box office collections of F1 in India are as follows:

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 34.50 crore Week 2 Rs 24.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.70 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 3.20 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 67.40 crore net in 17 days

F1 opened to superlative word-of-mouth and offered a breathtaking experience to moviegoers. On popular demand, the movie even secured IMAX screens in India during its third weekend. If it continues to gain traction in the coming weeks, it has the potential to enter the Rs 100 crore net club at the Indian box office.

