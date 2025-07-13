Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young’s Law and the City Ep 5-6 OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect, more

The legal drama scene just got a stylish upgrade with the new series Law And The City. It made its highly anticipated debut on July 5, 2025. The show is headlined by the ever-charismatic Lee Jong Suk. It has already captured the attention of K-drama fans with its sharp storytelling and talented cast. The show also offers an intriguing look into the cutthroat world of elite legal professionals.

With Episode 4 out today, July 13, fans are already buzzing about what lies ahead. The series has been delivering jaw-dropping revelations and layered characters each week. It leaves viewers eager to know: when do the next episodes drop? Read on to find out.

When and where to watch Law And The City Episodes 5 and 6?

Mark your calendars! Episode 5 of Law And The City is set to air on Saturday, July 19, 2025. It will be followed by Episode 6 on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

In South Korea, the drama airs on tvN at 9:00 PM KST.

For international fans, including those in India, both episodes will be available on Viki with subtitles beginning around 5:30 PM IST.

With only 12 episodes in total, now is the perfect time to catch up or jump in. The pacing is fast, the stakes are high, and every episode adds a new layer to the tangled web of law, loyalty, and personal ambition.

What's Law and the City all about?

Set in the heart of Seoul's prestigious legal district, the story follows Ahn Ju Hyeong (played by Lee Jong Suk). He's a high-achieving associate at one of the city's top law firms. He's intelligent, sincere, and well-liked among colleagues. He seems to have it all: respect at work, a stable career path, and even a not-so-secret admiration for a co-worker.

But success isn't always what it seems. A sudden twist in his routine throws Ju Hyeong's entire world into disarray. As the show unfolds, viewers see him wrestling with doubts about his profession, his personal identity, and the moral weight of the choices he's forced to make in the legal system. What begins as a picture-perfect life quickly morphs into a journey of disillusionment and self-discovery.

Meet Law and the City cast

Adding complexity and charm to the story are the series' other stars. Apart from Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ga Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae round out the 'Associate Attorneys Avengers.' It's a nickname given to the core group of five ambitious associates handling daily battles both in and out of the courtroom.

Each character brings a different shade to the world of Law And The City. The series is originally titled Seocho-dong, after the neighborhood where the fictional firm is located. The show paints a vivid picture of South Korea's high-stakes legal environment. But it's the human stories beneath the legal jargon that keep fans returning week after week.

So if you haven't tuned in yet, now's your chance to binge before Episode 5 hits screens. This is one drama you don't want to sleep on.

