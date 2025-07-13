SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and BTS’ Jungkook’s Thunder dance challenge soon? Former spills on ‘97 liner reunion plans

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu and BTS’ maknae Jungkook are known besties in the K-pop world. Having performed on a year-end special stage together, the two built a strong friendship alongside the former's teammates DK, The8 and from other groups, including GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and NCT’s Jaehyun. Other rumored members of this friend group include Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. After returning from the military, Jungkook hasn’t been spotted with any of them, although they hung out even while he was enlisted. Now, Mingyu has spoken about how once they meet again, he’ll shoot the Thunder challenge with the BTS singer.

On July 13, the Shake It Off star turned on a Weverse livestream to chat with his fans. Spilling some secrets about how he has been all around the world these days, and has no idea about the other members’ schedules, he gawked at how reports about his upcoming unit debut with SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups. Soon, he was asked about his friend and fellow K-pop star from the group BTS.

Mingyu answered a fan’s question during the livestream about a possible dance challenge on the title track of their latest album. Reading a comment, he said, “Jungkook Thunder challenge? Jungkook isn’t in South Korea. He probably isn’t in South Korea. If we have a chance to meet, we’ll film it]. Since we’re not in a rush [to get it done].”

Mingyu and Jungkook have previously danced together on SEVENTEEN’s Super, which earned wild reactions. That isn’t all, they performed a skit, with Mingyu acting like a naive hoobae (junior) to the very experienced sunbae (senior) in Jungkook, bowing down multiple times and then slaying the challenge. Mingyu has returned the favor by dancing to the star’s solo tracks SEVEN and 3D (ft. Jack Harlow). Every time, two of the most beloved K-pop stars have broken the internet and invited a flurry of cheers on both ends.

