Shaitaan Opening Day Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s film opens at Rs 14.50 crore; surpasses all expectations

Shaitaan has taken a good start at the box office in India as early estimates indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 14.00 to 15.00 crore. The film is turning out to be an eye-opener for many, as it yet again re-emphasizes the importance of getting the theatrical trailer right over all the other gimmicks of promotion and marketing. The film is looking to collect in the vicinity of Rs 7.50 to 8.00 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which will contribute about 52 percent to the total business.

Shaitaan does well on its opening day; Surprises with Rs 14.50 crore start

The film has benefitted from the Maha Shivratri holiday, but the benefit has come because the trailer spiked curiosity among the audience as the post-pandemic world has seen poor numbers for multiple big films even on national holidays. The final opening numbers on Saturday morning could be marginally higher than the estimated range too as the mass belts tend to overperform on Maha Shivratri, on top of the fact that Ajay Devgn is also a star with a fanbase in the mass circuits. The start is more or less in the same range as Drishyam 2, which was a franchise film, which in itself speaks volumes on how good is the opening of Shaitaan.

Shaitaan has done these numbers organically with 0 support of bulk buying, a disease that is spreading like wildfire in the post-pandemic world. The rates are also in check, as the makers refrained from going at the blockbuster ticket slab. This strategy often does wonders for Ajay Devgn, as his blockbusters like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2 too did well at the box office without a hike in ticket prices.

Shaitaan targets Rs 50 crore in opening weekend

The early word of mouth from the audience is positive, however, it’s the trend on Monday that will tell us how far Shaitaan will go at the box office in the long run. Given that the film benefitted by the Maha Shivratri holiday on Friday, the Saturday growth might be muted but the film is expected to show a considerable spike in business on Sunday. Ajay Devgn is among those rare stars whose market is not hampered in the post-pandemic world despite multiple releases and this has got to do with the pattern of mixing genres in the line-up.

The opening weekend of Shaitaan should be around the Rs 50 crore mark, and this will be a very good result for a film made on limited budget in the supernatural zone. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office of Shaitaan

