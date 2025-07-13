Jurassic World: Rebirth hits USD 400 million at worldwide box office in 8 days, Scarlett Johansson starrer is an unstoppable force globally

Starring Scarlett Johansson as the main lead, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been dominating the box office these days. The recently released film marks the standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth has clocked USD 400 million in eigth days of its theatrical run worldwide.

Jurassic World: Rebirth touches USD 400 million in global markets

Also featuring Mahershala Ali, Jurassic World: Rebirth has been performing extraordinarily at the global box office. It has completed more than a week of its theatrical run, taking home a humongous worldwide collection.

Produced under the banner of Universal Pictures, the Hollywood action thriller has earned a gross collection of USD 203.5 million in the United States. As far as international earnings are concerned, the movie recorded USD 205 million gross.

The cume gross collection of the Scarlett Johansson starrer now stands at USD 408.5 million in eight days.

Particulars Gross Collections United States USD 203.5 million International USD 205 million Total/Worldwide USD 408.5 million

Jurassic World: Rebirth beats Mission: Impossible 8 and Captain America: Brave New World

Written by David Koepp, Jurassic World: Rebirth recently surpassed the lifetime gross business of Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning in the United States. The Tom Cruise starrer fetched USD 192.9 million in domestic markets during its theatrical run this year.

It also defeated Marvel's 2025 release, Captain America: Brave New World, which collected USD 200.5 million gross in the US.

Released on July 2, 2025, Jurassic World: Rebirth is competing with Superman and F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office. The new release marks the fourth film of the Jurassic World series. The seventh installment of the Jurassic Park franchise also features Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein in key roles.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

