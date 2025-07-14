Box Office: Jurassic World: Rebirth scores sensational second weekend in India; Scarlett Johansson film collects Rs 67 crore in 10 days

The Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World: Rebirth is recording a spectacular run at the box office in India, as the film collected Rs 16.75 crore in its second weekend, taking the 10-day total collection to Rs 67.20 crore. The dinosaur saga jumped from strength to strength over the weekend, and is now on track to become the second biggest Jurassic World film in India. In 10-days flat, it has surpassed the collections of Jurassic World: Dominion (Rs 66 crore), and will soon top the numbers of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom (Rs 82 crore).

Advertisement

The film will be looking for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 85.00 crore in India. Jurassic is a strong franchise in India right from the 90s, and the creature feature is among the rare from Hollywood that has an appeal in the mass belts too. For Jurassic World: Rebirth, the Hindi version has also put up reasonable numbers, keeping the film in the race for emerging the second biggest from the franchise.

The trend of Jurassic World in India is in sync with the global trend, as the film continues to overperform vis-à-vis all the predictions. While the critic reviews appear to be mixed from the word go, the audience feedback is a lot better, making it one of the rarest critic-proof franchises of the world.

The film is continuing to clock numbers in India battling all sorts of competition – right from F1 to Superman. Interestingly, it has not got an IMAX release too, and the premium big screen format could have escalated the business further by at-least 10 percent. Jurassic World: Rebirth is a HIT in India, and the trend in the coming two weeks will decide if it has enough legs to emerge a Super-Hit venture.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth India Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 50.45 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 2.75 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 6.75 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 7.25 crore

Total: Rs 67.20 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Box Office: F1 on a winning streak in India, Brad Pitt starrer collects Rs 8.40 crore in third weekend