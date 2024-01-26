Fighter Day 2 Box Office Trends: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film jumps BIG on Republic Day Holiday

After scoring an opening of Rs 23 crore, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led aerial action thriller, Fighter, is showing big gains in the business on Republic Day. The collections are peaking all across the board, with the national chains setting themselves up for a big 70 - 75 percent jump as per very early trends. The signs are encouraging in the mass belts too, as most centers that scored dismissal numbers on the first day have gone up by a big margin. At 5 PM, Fighter is already operating a number that's 30 percent above the opening day, and the final figure will be a result of how big the walk-ins are in the evening and late-night shows.

Fighter targets to collect Rs 38 crore on Republic Day

Some small centers are showing jumps as high as 200 and even 300 percent. Rajhans, a cinema chain primarily located in Gujarat, is showing 250 percent growth on Saturday till 4.30 PM. The Siddharth Anand directorial collected Rs 25 Lakh on the first day and the total at 4.30 PM has breached the first day of business by a margin. MovieMax, which collected Rs 35 Lakh on the first day, stands at Rs 50 Lakh on Friday at 4.45 pm, headed towards a finish in the vicinity of Rs 70 Lakh, thereby showing a 100 percent growth.

While it is too early to put a number to the Republic Day biz, but the trends so far and bookings for evening and night shows suggest second-day business in the vicinity of Rs 37 to 39 crore, with the potential to go a little higher as well depending on the final data that comes in from the mass belts. This is a positive sign for Fighter as the post-pandemic world has seen multiple films not making optimum utilization of a national holiday. The start point was lower than expected for Fighter, but the gains in the north of 65 percent indicate some positive signs, and now, eyes are on this Hrithik Roshan film to consolidate the Friday growth with strongholds on Saturday and Sunday.

Fighter looks at Rs 120 crore in 4-Day opening weekend

The target for Fighter will be to hit a century taking into account the Friday to Sunday business, which means, both Saturday and Sunday have to collect somewhere around the Rs 30 crore number. Had Fighter opened on Friday, the first day would have undoubtedly hit the Rs 45 crore mark, which would have put the conversations about opening in the right direction, but thankfully, the initial reports are in the film’s favour and it’s on them to translate into footfalls and give the film a long run. The campaign and music did put a dent on the opening day prospects of Fighter, but the hope is on the content to stand tall and give the film legs to make up for the opening shortfall.

NOTE: These are numbers based on very very early trends and we shall bring out estimates by 11 PM

