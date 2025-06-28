Heads of State on OTT: Release Date, Cast, When and Where to Watch, What to Expect and More

Heads of State lands on Prime Video soon with an adrenaline-fuelled adventure that flips political posturing into a fight for survival. Starring John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film pits the U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister against a mysterious assassin’s plot.

With its July release closing in, viewers can look forward to explosive set pieces, unpredictable dealings and a splash of blithe banter—all stitched together by director Ilya Naishuller’s kinetic vision.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Heads of State

Heads of State will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2025. Ahead of the digital launch, the movie played in select theaters across the U.S. on June 6, giving critics an early look. Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures and The Safran Company teamed up with Prime Video to deliver this mix of adventure, comedy, thriller and action. Streaming will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, ensuring a truly global rollout.

Cast and crew of Heads of State

The film stars John Cena as President Will Derringer, Idris Elba as Prime Minister Sam Clarke, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as MI6 operative Noel Bisset. Supporting roles include Jack Quaid, Carla Gugino, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root and Sarah Niles.

Director Ilya Naishuller guides the pace, while the screenplay comes from Josh Appelbaum, Harrison Query and André Nemec. Producers Peter Safran and John Rickard oversee the project under The Safran Company and Big Indie Pictures.

Advertisement

What is Heads of State about?

When a public debate between two rival leaders turns into a deadly conspiracy, President Derringer and Prime Minister Clarke find themselves hunted by an unknown enemy. With assassins closing in, they must set aside their political grandstanding and trust each other—and MI6 agent Noel, whose quick thinking and combat skills prove vital.

From high-speed chases through urban skylines to covert infiltration of global criminal cells, the movie will see the trio uncover a plot that threatens their world’s stability. Breathing room for comedy is peppered into intense gunfights, making Heads of State more than just another action thriller—it’s the ultimate OTT ride.

ALSO READ: Did Matty Healy Subtly Throw Shade at Taylor Swift During The 1975’s Glastonbury Set? Find Out