What's Next After Squid Game Season 3? All We Know About American Remake Amid Cate Blanchett Cameo in Finale

Squid Game season 3 ended on a surprising note. The last episode of the popular Netflix series featured Cate Blanchett, hinting at the future of the show, which will allegedly take place in America.

According to the media reports, the filming of squid game spin-off is set to begin in December, with David Fincher coming onboard as the director.

Everything we know about Squid Game: America so far

Squid Game: America is said to be officially in the works at Netflix. While Blanchett’s appearance in the show was marked as a “special appearance,” it is clearly more than just fan service.

Moreover, it is reported that the American version will not be a continuation of the Korean seasons but instead will be looked upon as a spinoff. The concept is also said to delve into the mythology that is already built up on the previous incarnations.

Dennis Kelly, who is known for his work in Utopia, will take on the role of writing the script of Squid Game: America. The show is set to begin filming in December, as the director, Fincher, will be occupied with his other projects till then. It is not yet clarified if the filmmaker will take the seat behind the camera for all episodes of the season or just a few.

Meanwhile, Fincher has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. He has been working with the streaming platform for the past 12 years and has released hit projects like House of Cards, Mindhunter, Love Death + Robots, Mank, and The Killer.

While the details of the upcoming show are kept under wraps, the cast is set to shoot in Los Angeles.

Squid Game season 3 ending explained

In the final episode of Squid Game season 3, the characters head to Los Angeles, where the frontman hands off Player 456’s belongings and gold card.

Cate Blanchett then makes an appearance playing the role of The Recruiter. She was seen instructing a homeless person about playing the game of Ddakji. If he lost, he would be slapped brutally in the face.

Speaking of the Netflix show ending and Blanchett’s cameo, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed to the media portal, “We shot our parts separately with just a camera going back and forth. In the end, we parted ways without even saying hi.”

He added, “I actually saw her practicing it for quite a while on set.”

The actor continued to say, “The game in Korea ended (spoiler) with Gi-hun’s sacrifice, but I wanted to show that the game was still ongoing elsewhere and that the world had not changed that much. We wanted to say: this isn’t really over. Plus, if it was totally wrapped up, our fans would be sad, and we wouldn’t have a reason to come back.”

Squid Game season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

