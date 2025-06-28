Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par sees a 100 percent jump on day 9 to net Rs 13 crore; Aamir Khan starrer enters the Rs 100 crore club in style

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and many others, grew by a thunderous 100 percent on second Saturday at the Indian box office. After netting Rs 6.25 crore on second Friday, the movie has collected Rs 12.75 - 13.25 crore net on day 9. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore net India mark in 9 days and stands at Rs 106.75 crore net by the end of Saturday. Rs 120 crore should be breached by Sunday, setting the film up beautifully for the days to follow.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Second Friday Rs 6.25 crore Second Saturday Rs 13 crore Total Rs 106.75 crore net

Sitaare Zameen Par Crosses Rs 100 Crore Net At The Indian Box Office On 2nd Saturday; Faces Stiff Competition Here After

The collections of Sitaare Zameen Par show an acceptance, particularly in metros. The business of the film is driven by the Delhi and Mumbai circuit and since these two circuits are on board, one can expect good late legs. After F1 and Maa this week, there is Jurassic World Rebirth and Metro... In Dino next week. Following that shall be Superman, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Most of the year's reasonably performing films didn't face such competition and thus they were able to hold better than they would have, in subsequent weeks. Same shall not be the case with the Aamir Khan starrer and thus it will be interesting to see how well it holds, since one thing is clear and that is that there is genuine appreciation, even if it is not as wide as the actor's other films.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par's Good 2nd Weekend Suggests An India Lifetime Number In The Raid 2 Range

The trend of the film suggests a lifetime total around that of Raid 2. If Sitaare Zameen Par manages to hold its ground amidst stiff new competition, it shall surpass the Ajay Devgn starrer's India collections and finish in the vicinity of Rs 175 crore net. Internationally, the Taare Zameen Par sequel is obviously ahead with its gross total expected to touch USD 6 million by end of second Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sitaare Zameen Par and Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Box Office Battle: Warner Brothers clubs F1 with Jurassic World & Superman; Fights with PVRInox to win showcasing against Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa