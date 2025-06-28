Kannappa Opens Big — For a Vishnu Manchu film, 11cr first day box office in India

Kannappa opened well at the Telugu box office, grossing Rs. 11 crore approx on its first day in India. The Vishnu Manchu starrer, featuring a galore of cameos from all across the country, including big names like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal, drew most of its revenue from the Telugu version. The Hindi dubbed version had minimal collections while Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam were pretty much washouts.

The film grossed Rs. 8.50 crore approx on Friday in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The opening is career best for Vishnu, who doesn’t really have a box office track record of any value to his name, with his last hit being more than a decade ago and his recent films all being pretty much non-starters. The opening can be attributed to the subject matter, while the presence of Prabhas also probably helped the going to some degree in the Telugu states.

The film carries huge costs, and the production is carrying the risk with theatrical rights not sold to any third-party distributors, which is rare for a Telugu film. The film could have done with a bigger opening, but then there weren’t any expectations for that, and these numbers are better than expectations. It doesn’t seem like the Hindi version will break out, which makes it tough for it, relying only on the Telugu version, which tends to fade quickly. The film will aim to sustain from this start, with the immediate task being not to drop big today.

The first day box office collections of Kannappa are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 8.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 3.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 3.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 11.00 cr.

