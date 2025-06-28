Maa Day 2 Box Office: Kajol starrer shows healthy 30 percent growth to net Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday; Will it emerge a success?

Maa directed by Vishal Furia and starring Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and a bunch of other actors, grew by around 30 percent on day 2, to net Rs 6 - 6.50 crore net. The growth is healthy and while there was scope for better growth, this is pretty acceptable since the movie, in the first place, was not a non-starter. Also, the movie was slightly aided by discount offers on the first day, so the 30 percent growth on Saturday starts looking a lot better.

Maa Nets Rs 6.25 Crore On Day 2; 2 Day Total Stands At Rs 11 Crore

Clubbed with Rs 4.75 crore net on day 1, the two day total of Maa stands at Rs 11 crore. The Sunday number should be in the Rs 6.75 - 7 crore vicinity, for a Rs 17.75 - 18 crore net India weekend. These collections should be seen very positively since there are coming amidst stiff competition from F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite being the lowest grosser of the three this weekend, it is the best performer in mass circuits. The presence of Kajol, along with the lucrativeness of the supernatural genre and the connection to Shaitaan, seems to have served the film well.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Maa In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.75 crore 2 Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 11 crore net in 2 days

Maa Faces Stiff Competition At The Box Office Next Week

After the weekend, it will be very crucial for Maa to hold strong. This is because the film based on Kali Maa faces two new rivals next week in the form of Metro... In Dino and Jurassic World Rebirth. The new rivals, along with the strong holdovers are surely going to try and squeeze it, and the only way to avoid it is to keep getting audiences. The support from the mass belts will be more crucial because the Kajol movie is more preferred than its competing releases this week, making it have the upper hand when it comes to showcasing next week.

Maa In Theatres

