Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan’s heroine drops a spoiler ahead of film’s release, says ‘don’t tell anybody I told you’

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is scheduled to release on July 24, 2025. As the movie inches closer to release, leading lady Nidhhi Agerwal has revealed which scenes netizens can look out for.

What scenes to look out for in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal recently conducted a #AskNidhhi session on X (formerly Twitter) and interacted with followers. In such an instance, a fan asked what particular scene they should be looking out for.

In her response, the actress said, “Look out for the interval.. post interval and climax shhhh don’t tell anybody I told you.”

Here’s the tweet by Nidhhi Agerwal:

Talking about the movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a swashbuckler action entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. It features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu, who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

The movie, which has been postponed multiple times since its initial release date, is now scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, 2025. Interestingly, the upcoming cinematic venture, co-directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, will be the first installment in a planned franchise.

Aside from the Power Star and Nidhhi Agerwal, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and many more in key roles.

See the trailer for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies

As the much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu is inching closer to release, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the gangster actioner OG (They Call Him OG).

The Sujeeth directorial flick features the story of a ruthless gangster who was once forced to leave his hometown of Bombay (now Mumbai). However, years later, the gangster returns with only one thing on his mind - vengeance.

As Emraan Hashmi plays the main antagonist, the film will be released on September 25, 2025. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan also has the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Nidhhi Agerwal will be playing the main lead in Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, alongside Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar.

