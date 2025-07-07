Did Mohanlal kickstart his shoot for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 in Chennai? Here’s what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Coolie while also shooting for Jailer 2. Now, it seems that Mohanlal is ready to reprise his role as Mathew in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Mohanlal kickstarts shoot for Jailer 2?

According to a report by Cine Loco, Mohanlal is said to have traveled to Chennai and joined the shoot for Jailer 2. Apart from him, the shoot is expected to have actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kottayam Nazir, and Anna Rajan in the schedule.

Advertisement

However, an official confirmation about the superstar’s inclusion in the Rajinikanth starrer is yet to be made by the makers.

Moreover, the report also claims that Mohanlal might shoot for Jailer 2 by the end of July and later move into shooting his cameo in Dilieep starrer Bha Bha Ba.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 and what to expect?

Superstar Rajinikanth is slated to hit the big screens once again with the film Jailer 2. The upcoming movie is a sequel to Jailer (2023), featuring the actor as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

The first installment featured the tale of a former jail warden who exacts revenge upon the men who seemingly killed his son. With the first installment featuring Mohanlal in a cameo role as a mafia kingpin, Mathew, it seems the actor will be reprising his character once again.

Furthermore, it is also expected that Shiva Rajkumar would be returning with Nandamuri Balakrishna making an extended cameo as a police officer.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is soon set to hit the big screens with Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action entertainer is slated to release on August 14, 2025, with the superstar in a negative-shaded role.

As Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing an antagonist role, Upendra Rao will be appearing as a supporting character. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be appearing in a cameo role and is expected to have a massy avatar.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is next set to appear in a lead role for director Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam. The feel-good comedy entertainer features Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead and release in theaters for Onam this year.

Moving ahead, the superstar will be sharing the screen with Mammootty in the movie MMMN (The Patriot). He also has Drishyam 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan together in this picture from years ago?