Mira Kapoor sums up her decade-long romance with hubby Shahid Kapoor in 5 PICS, Kiara Advani reacts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. The power couple has always been a strong support for each other. Celebrating the special day, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen moments of them together and their little munchkin in Shahid's arms.

While dropping the pictures, Mira wrote, "Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever (red heart emoji) You and I, we, us, and now (evil eye emoji)." In the first picture, Shahid Kapoor is seen holding Mira and looking at her with a smile. The second picture shows the actor holding his baby girl in his arms, while the third picture shows their son's little cute hand placed on 'Papa' Shahid's hand. Further, the following photo captured Shahid and his little one on a rope swing. Mira concluded by sharing an adorable picture of Shahid kissing her.

Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother, couldn't keep calm and commented, "Happy 10 fam (with a red heart emoji).” Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani, who is also expecting, liked the post. Singer Kanika Kapoor also dropped her wish and wrote, "Happy anniversary (with two red hearts)." A fan commented, "My favourite couple forever." Another one remarked, "A decade of love, laughter, and happily ever after (with heart emoji)."

For the unversed, Bollywood actor and Delhi-based girl tied the knot on July 7, 2015. The couple has two kids together- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Devaa. He is currently shooting for Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming action thriller Arjun Ustara, where he is playing a gangster. Slated to hit the cinemas on December 5, the movie also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, Farida Dalal, and others.

