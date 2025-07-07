Nick Jonas' Mom Was ‘Fooled’ By Priyanka Chopra Into Doing Her Most Disliked Household Chore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has set the screens on fire with her action in her new film, Heads of State. During promotions, the actress opened up about her precious bond with her mother-in-law. The Indian native also shared how she tricked Mama Jonas into doing laundry for her, which is her least favorite household chore.

The movie star claimed that while she can steam the iron and fold the clothes, doing laundry is specifically hard for her. Denise Miller-Jonas attempted to teach Chopra faster laundry techniques, but the Matrix actress tricked her mother-in-law into doing it for her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hilariously reveals tricking her mother-in-law into doing laundry

While sitting down for an interview with People Magazine, the Quantico actress revealed that she always finds someone to do laundry for her. She said, “Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough. I'll always try to get someone else to do it.”

Recalling a hilarious incident with her mom-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, the actress shared, “I can steam an iron, I can fold. But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things.”

She continued to reveal, “My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!” Chopra then laughed and revealed that following the interview, she would call Nick Jonas’ mom and tell her about revealing this story on-air.

She said, “I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’”

Meanwhile, ever since her marriage to Nick Jonas in 2018, Priyanka Chopra has been close to her mother-in-law. The family is often seen on outings together. The latter also shares pictures on her social media occasionally.

