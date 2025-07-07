SSMB29: Is R Madhavan playing Mahesh Babu’s father in SS Rajamouli film after Chiyaan Vikram said No? Find out

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is currently in production under director SS Rajamouli. Now, the latest reports suggest that R Madhavan is playing superstar’s father in the ambitious magnum opus.

R Madhavan playing Mahesh Babu’s father?

According to several reports on X (formerly Twitter), R Madhavan is suggested to play Mahesh Babu’s father in the adventure film. While more details about the movie haven’t been made, it would be interesting to see Maddy pull off such a role.

Interestingly, the reports also suggest that the role was initially offered to Chiyaan Vikram, but the Veera Dheera Sooran actor declined it, which led to Madhavan coming on board.

As of now, these are all speculations as official confirmations are yet to be made by the makers in due time.

More details about SSMB29

SSMB29 recently hit the headlines after the film was suggested to be undergoing a shoot in Kenya. Reports stated that the movie will be shooting for a crucial introductory scene, which would include both Mahesh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The particular scene is said to be an insight into the key characters and a turning point in the story. Interestingly, a massive set resembling the ghats of Varanasi is being erected in Hyderabad for the globe-trotting adventure.

Talking about the magnum opus, SSMB29 is touted as one of the biggest cinematic ventures ever envisioned in Indian cinema. Aiming to portray a never-before-seen experience, the movie is speculated to be made on a budget of Rs 900-1000 crore.

Initially, the film was said to be releasing in theaters as a two-parter with the shoot going up until the end of 2026 and hitting the big screens in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

However, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have moved away from the decision and will release it as a single film, likely with a long runtime.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the adventure film will have Priyanka as the co-lead with actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan in key roles.

