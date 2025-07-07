Has Cardi B Broken Up with Stefon Diggs? Singer DELETES All Traces of Boyfriend Amid Offset Drama

Cardi B is making headlines yet again for her relationship. The rapper fueled the rumors of breakup with Stefon Diggs after she deleted all the pictures of the footballer from her social media. While none have confirmed their split publicly, the move by the musician came amid her solo appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Despite Cardi B wiping the pictures of Diggs off her social media, the fans noticed that she was still following the athlete on Instagram.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship on the edge?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were first linked together at the beginning of this year. The Outside rapper’s relationship with the football player came after she went on to file for divorce from her ex-husband, Offset.

Diggs and Cardi B went Instagram official on June 1, when the couple shared a video of themselves on the yacht, embracing each other. Diggs was also seen enjoying a lap dance from the rapper.

Later in June, Cardi B got a manicure with Diggs written all over her nails. The couple then travelled to France and stayed in a mansion rented by the football star.

Previously, in conversation with the media portal, the Grammy-winning musician opened up about her relationship with Diggs while also promoting her latest release, Outside.

She revealed to People Magazine, "Outside I'm going to be shaking ass, drinking Whipshots. I'm gonna be outside, but I'm gonna be outside with a partner, so that's what I'm gonna say."

Cardi B was previously married to Offset for six years before calling it quits in September 2023. The exes also share three kids.

