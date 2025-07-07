Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par is rock-steady on 3rd Monday, Aamir Khan starrer adds Rs 1.50 crore to the tally

Aamir Khan's latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, is holding decently in the third week. Released on June 20, the movie met with positive word-of-mouth, which is driving it towards a healthy end at the box office. The RS Prasanna directorial has already attained a clean Hit status, thanks to its impressive box office collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par nets Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Monday, approaches the Rs 150 crore mark

Co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and a group of real-life specially-abled individuals, Sitaare Zameen Par, is heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. After smashing over Rs 87.50 crore net in the opening week, the sports drama clocked over Rs 44.50 crore in its second week. The movie entered the third weekend by collecting Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday.

As per estimates, the Aamir Khan movie has now added Rs 1.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 146 crore net in India. The movie is expected to surpass the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its third week. Going by the current trends and the coming competition in the coming weekends, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 160 crore net in India.

Though this is not a good result for an Aamir Khan movie, one has to understand that the RS Prasanna directorial was mounted on a limited production cost. The movie not only recovered its budget but also made a profit at the box office. Moreover, the actor is yet to sell its streaming rights.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Week 2 Rs 44.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 5.75 crore 3rd Monday Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 146 crore net in 18 days

