RM embarks on solo US trip to 'set everything' for BTS' 2026 album, admits he was supposed to go with members

On July 6, BTS leader RM was spotted at Incheon International Airport. He was departing for the United States as part of an overseas schedule that has fans buzzing with speculation. Dressed casually and carrying a quiet confidence, RM interacted briefly with reporters before boarding his flight. He offered a rare and candid glimpse into what's ahead for BTS.

Advertisement

While the rest of the members are expected to join him later, RM hinted that he would be kicking off preparations solo. His comments added fuel to long-standing fan hopes that the group's next album is finally in motion.

RM was meant to go along with BTS members

As reported by Dispatch, RM shared a few words with reporters at the airport. With a smile, he said, "I ended up going alone somehow, even though I was supposed to go with the other members."

As the conversation continued, RM lightly joked about the workload awaiting him in the U.S., adding, "Thinking about getting back to work... feels like trouble's coming." When a reporter guessed that he might be staying in LA for a while, RM confirmed it.

He further stated, "I'll go and do my best." RM then laughed and asked himself aloud, "What am I supposed to do by myself?" Still, the mood wasn't gloomy, just reflective. He added, "I guess I'll have to set everything up alone. It's time to work."

Advertisement

When a reporter hoped that "next spring comes quickly," RM replied with warmth, "I'll work hard. I was planning to go together and feel reassured, talk and all that… but suddenly, I'm heading out alone. Well, anyway, I'll enjoy my time in LA by myself."

RM's Instagram story

Shortly after his departure, RM posted a selfie on his Instagram Story with the caption: "I'll go first…" The simple message, paired with his solo departure, sent ARMYs into a frenzy online. Many believe this is the official start of BTS' return to group activities after fulfilling their individual military service and solo projects.

BTS album & World tour in 2026

Back in June, BTS reunited for their first Weverse group livestream in nearly three years following their military discharge. During the broadcast, the members confirmed plans to return as a group in spring 2026. A brand-new studio album and a world tour are already in the works.

Advertisement

Fans have been eagerly counting down to their comeback. And RM’s early trip to the U.S. only strengthens the belief that album production has officially begun. The group’s last studio album, BE, was released in 2020. The anticipation for their next full group project has only grown stronger since. As RM heads to Los Angeles to lay the groundwork, one thing is certain: the next era of BTS is finally on the horizon.

ALSO READ: After V, BTS' RM hangs out with Oldboy director Park Chan Wook, fans wonder what's cooking