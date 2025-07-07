Is Rachel Zegler Dating Her Evita Co-Star Nathan Louis-Fernand? Snow White Actress Drops MAJOR Hint

Snow White star Rachel Zegler has allegedly confirmed her relationship with her Evita co-star, Nathan Louis-Fernand. The actress, who is currently preparing for her upcoming role in Evita, was seen getting close to her co-star at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Hyde Park.

Zegler fueled the rumors of romance with the backup dancer after the duo was spotted kissing at the event.

Advertisement

Moreover, the pair also stood close together, with the actress having a drink in one hand and holding Louis-Fernand’s hand with the other.

Are Rachel Zegler and Nathan Louis-Fernand dating?

While there has been no official confirmation from either of the pair, the hints dropped by the duo point towards Zegler and Louis-Fernand being a couple. The actress and the dancer were dressed casually as they stepped out to attend Sabrina Carpenter’s concert.

The movie star was dressed in a black leather coat. She kept her hair open and opted for silver hoops to accessorize her look. The actress also added rings to her ensemble that looked chic.

As for Louis-Fernand, the dancer complemented her alleged beau’s look by opting for a black t-shirt and a coat, paired with jeans. He put on a white baseball cap, with the initials PL written on it.

With the rumors of the Y2K actress dating Nathan, she has likely called it quits with Josh Andrez Rivera. The exes starred together in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was dropped in theaters in 2023.

Advertisement

The former partners were first linked together in early 2021, and it is not revealed when the couple parted ways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zegler will portray the lead role in Evita. Her latest stage performance comes after the actress’ portrayal of Juliet in Romeo + Juliet was heavily applauded.

ALSO READ: Snow White Producer's Son Slams Rachel Zegler For 'Hijacking' Talks and 'Dragging Personal Politics' into Film