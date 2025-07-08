Did Katie Holmes Just Confirm Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Romance? Here’s Why We Think So

Katie Holmes might have just confirmed Tom Cruise’s relationship with Ana de Armas. The actor, who turned 63 on July 3, has been rumored to be dating the Blonde actress for the past few months.

According to the media reports, the couple also got together to ring in the Top Gun star’s birthday in London. As for Katie, the actress who was married to Cruise for six years, she seemingly liked a post by the Daily Mail, which mentioned the confirmation of romance between the Mission Impossible actor and de Armas.

While Holmes quickly went on to undo her move, the eagle-eyed fans noticed it and expressed their thoughts in the comment section. One of the users stated, “Katie holmes liked this post... Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked this post?”

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating?

Not only did Katie Holmes drop a hint at Cruise and Ana de Armas’ relationship, but even the actor’s other ex, Penelope Cruz, liked the post too. In the past month, the couple was seen together exiting a restaurant after what seemed like a dinner date. Complementing each other’s look, both the Jerry Maguire star and Armas opted for Black outfit.

Moreover, taking out time from his busy schedule of promoting Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise was seen praising his rumored girlfriend’s new movie, Ballerina.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ relationship timeline

Before being linked up with the Ghosted actress, Tom Cruise was married to Katie Holmes until 2012. The duo was first linked together in 2005. After the duo went public with their relationship, the actress announced her pregnancy in October, the same year.

In April 2006, the couple welcomed their daughter, Suri, and tied the knot in a grand ceremony in November. Holmes and Cruise exchanged their vows in a Scientologist ceremony.

While the things were great until a few years passed. The Batman Begins actress filed for a divorce from the movie star in 2012, citing the reason to keep their daughter away from Scientology.

Since then, both Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have moved on in their lives.

