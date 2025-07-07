Metro In Dino Day 4 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's movie holds BUT at very low levels on 1st Monday; Nets Rs 2.40 crore

Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino has earned Rs 2.25-2.50 crore net on its first Monday at the Indian box office. This reflects a reasonable 70 percent hold from its opening day collection of Rs 3.25 crore. The film’s opening weekend totaled Rs 15.75 crore, with day-wise collections of Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday. While the Monday hold of Anurag Basu' film in percentage terms is solid, the low numbers suggest the film will struggle to make a significant impact, especially with new releases set to flood theatres.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 5.75 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.40 crore Total Rs 18.15 crore net

Metro...In Dino Has Positive Word Of Mouth Going By The Hold; But Collections Remain Underwhelming

The film, a spiritual sequel to 2007's Life… In A Metro, features a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It explores modern relationships in urban settings. Despite positive reviews, its box office performance remains underwhelming.

The film has performed best in urban centers like Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, and Delhi. However, unlike its predecessor, the film’s music has failed to become as big as its predicessor, despite being really soothing to the ears. A hit soundtrack could have pushed the opening weekend closer to Rs 25 crore, with lifetime collections having a chance to go past Rs 50 crore.

Metro...In Dino's Box Office Trend Suggests A Finish In The Rs 30-35 Crore Net Range

With new releases arriving this Friday, Metro… In Dino's screen count and showtimes will shrink, in turn hampering its run. The film’s total cost, including production and marketing, is estimated at Rs 100 crore, with Rs 70 crore already recovered through non-theatrical deals. To break even, it needs at least Rs 55 crore net in India. Current trends suggest lifetime collections of Rs 30-35 crore; a number well short of the target.

Better Opening Could Have Done Metro...In Dino A Big Favour

The 70 percent Monday hold is encouraging, showing some audience loyalty in urban markets. Yet, the low absolute numbers and looming competition make a robust box office run unlikely. Metro...In Dino needed a stronger opening to leverage its positive word-of-mouth. As it stands, the film’s theatrical performance may not cover its remaining costs, marking a financial loss to the film's makers.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

