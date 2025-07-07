3 new movies releasing this Friday in theaters: Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Maalik and Superman

July 11 is going to be wild for cinema lovers. Be it action, romance, or sci-fi, fans will witness a variety of genres. Wondering what's coming next weekend? Here's all you need to know about this Friday's release.

1. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan is a romantic drama. The movie, directed by Santosh Singh, is inspired by Ruskin Bond's short story, The Eyes Have It.

Reportedly, Vikrant Massey is playing a blind musician in the movie, while Shanaya Kapoor will be seen as a theater artist. Written by Mansi Bagla, the movie is receiving a positive response for its promotional assets. The teaser, trailer, and songs have elevated the buzz among the audience.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan also marks the acting debut of Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood.



2. Maalik

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is also releasing this Friday. The crime action drama revolves around a Uttar Pradesh-based gangster. Directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame, Maalik is expected to be a gritty, intense, and entertaining theatrical experience.

In addition, the movie marks Rajkummar Rao's entry into the out-an-out action space. His beard looks, and physical transformation has already sparked curiosity among his fans. The actor has also opted for a local UP accent to justify his character.

Other than Rajkummar Rao, the movie stars Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Saurabh Shukla. While Chatterjee is playing a cop in the movie who is on the hunt for Rao's character, Saurabh Shukla will be seen as a politician who can be the main antagonist.

3. Superman

The much-awaited superhero movie Superman is releasing on July 11 in cinemas. Starring Clark Kent in the titular role, Superman is expected to storm the box office in India, thanks to its immense popularity and fan following.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman will be released in multiple Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The trailer has received an overwhelming response from the audience, and fans are now awaiting its release.

Going by the current trends, Superman is expected to open with a bang in India. The rest two will have to prove their worth to sail through a promising theatrical run at the box office. It will be interesting to see how these three titles perform against each other.

