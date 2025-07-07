When Panchayat actor Raghubir Yadav was accused of having extra-marital affairs with Nandita Das and Sanjay Mishra's wife

Panchayat actor Raghubir Yadav is among the finest talents Indian cinema has ever seen. Debuted with Massey Sahib, the actor has consistently proven his worth. However, he never received his due until the release of TVF's Panchayat. Not many know that multiple controversies have marred his personal life. Here's taking you down memory lane when the actor made headlines for his extramarital affairs.

Raghubir Yadav was married to Poornima Kharga, an International former Kathak dancer. However, the couple started living separately in 1995, seven years after their marriage. What sparked a new controversy was Poornima's allegations against Raghubir Yadav. Back in 2020, Poornima filed for divorce after 32 years of their marriage and demanded a total of Rs 10 crore in alimony.

When Poornima Kharga accused Raghubir Yadav of extra-marital affairs

In an interview with SpotboyE, Poornima accused his estranged husband of having extramarital affairs with Nandita Das and Sanjay Mishra's wife, Roshni Achreja. She blasted in the interview and claimed that the two are fathering a 14-year-old son and are in a live-in relationship. Poornima said, "Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year-old son!"

The Kathak dancer revealed that when Raghubir shifted to Goregaon, he lived in the same building as Sanjay Mishra. He used to visit Mishra and got friendly with his wife, Roshni Achreja. Further, she got pregnant with Yadav's child, after which she and Sanjay Mishra filed for divorce.

Further, Poornima mentioned that Raghubir Yadav was also in a relationship with actor and director Nandita Das. She went on to reveal that the two fell in love on Raj Barot's show when they were both together.

Raghubir and Poornima have a 30-year-old son together, who has been living with his mother ever since the duo parted ways.

For the unversed, Raghubir Yadav has worked in highly acclaimed movies and TV Shows like Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, Salaam Bombay, Maya Memsaab, Bandit Queen, Lagaan, Water, Peepli Live, and others. Three of his films even got nominations at the Academy Awards- Salaam Bombay, Lagaan, and Water.

