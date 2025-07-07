Jurassic World Rebirth Day 4 Box Office: Universal's dinosaur movie remains top performer in India on 1st Monday; Nets Rs 4.50 crore

Jurassic World: Rebirth collected Rs 4.25 - 4.75 crore net on its first Monday in India, reflecting a solid hold of slightly over 50 percent from its Friday opening of Rs 8.25 crore. After four days, the film’s total stands at Rs 39.75 crore net, excluding 3D handling charges. The dinosaur film, led by Scarlett Johansson, has outshined new competitors like Metro… In Dino and holdover rivals like F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par, in the Indian market.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Jurassic World: Rebirth Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 14.50 crore 4 Rs 4.50 crore Total Rs 39.75 crore net

Jurassic World: Rebirth Has A Good Word Of Mouth In India

The opening weekend was impressive, with Rs 8.25 crore on Friday, Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, and Rs 14.50 crore on Sunday, totaling Rs 35.25 crore net. Monday’s Rs 4.50 crore shows sustained audience interest, especially in urban centers like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The slightly better-than-50 percent hold from Friday highlights positive word-of-mouth for this Jurassic film.

If Not For Screen-Sharing Issues, Jurassic World: Rebirth Could Have Done Even Better

Despite competition from Metro… In Dino, F1 and Sitaare Zameen Par, the film has held its ground. The English version leads collections, with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions performing well. The film had poor showcasing given by Indian exhibitors. Increased showtimes over the weekend, driven by demand, boosted its numbers. If there were no screensharing issues in the initial days, it could have been looking at much bigger numbers than what it will, now.

Globally, Jurassic World: Rebirth achieved a massive USD 320 million opening, including 3D charges, making it 2025’s biggest opener. Made at a significantly lower budget than the last 3 Jurassic World entries, the film is already in a great position.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Heads For A Rs 50 Crore Plus Net Week 1 In India

In India, the lack of IMAX screens hasn't dampened its success. The collections are better than Dominion so far, and so is the trend. This means that the trust of the audience after Dominion, has been regained to an extent. The film is poised to cross Rs 50 crore net in its first week in India. It shall fancy a lifetime number of above Rs 75 crore if all goes well.

