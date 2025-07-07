Fans are going gaga over Salman Khan’s new photo flaunting his swag: ‘26 ke lag rahe hai’

Salman Khan recently announced his next movie, Battle Of Galwan, which is set to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the actor will acquire a lean physique for the Galwan movie. And now, the actor has dropped his new look, flaunting his swag and style with shades on, taking the internet into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Megastar shared the picture on his Instagram handle and left it uncaptioned. In the photo, Salman Khan is seen donning a grayish jacket with three buttons open, complemented by black shades and a silver chain around his neck.

Fans couldn't help but react to the picture and lose their calm. A social media user commented, “26 ke lag rahe hain.” Another one remarked, “epitome of handsomeness (with fire and heart emojis). A third fan tweeted, “Back in Shape (with fire emoji).” Another social media user wrote, “Bhai is oozing swag, Can't wait for Battle of Galwan.” Another fan wrote, “The one who wears the crown for 'WORLD MOST HANDSOME ' and deservedly so......”

Salman Khan's lean physique indicates a strong comeback

The Debacle of Sikandar has acted in a positive way for Salman Khan. The actor, who was criticized for his weight in the last few releases, is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming movie a treat for the fans. The actor is not only back in shape but also ready to blow all the box office records with his next biggie. Salman Khan's new picture indicates a strong comeback at the box office.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is playing an Army officer in his upcoming movie titled Battle Of Galwan. It will be his first ever real-life-based character where he will essay the role of Colonel B Santosh Babu. He will not only acquire a lean physique but also a crew cut to immerse himself completely in his character.

Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Moreover, the movie also onboarded six new faces- Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, Harshil Shah, and Ankur Bhatia.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s intense prep at 60 for upcoming war drama on Galwan Valley conflict will leave you amazed, details