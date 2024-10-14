BTS' Jimin saved from tax fine after being scammed for 100 million KRW by comedian Lee Jin Ho; know what happened

BIGHIT MUSIC recently confirmed that Jimin was a victim of a financial scam perpetrated by comedian Lee Jin Ho, who admitted to his illegal gambling addiction. It was revealed that the K-pop idol lent him 100 million KRW, which Lee failed to repay by the agreed deadline. The list of Lee Jin Ho's victims includes many other celebrities, some of whom now face potential tax evasion penalties.

In South Korea, the gift tax law stipulates that if the recipient of money fails to pay the gift tax when accepting funds without a promissory note, the lender becomes responsible for paying the tax. However, since Jimin lent the money with a promissory note, he will not be liable for the gift tax or any related fines.

On the other hand, many other celebrities lent millions to Lee Jin Ho out of good faith and trust, without any promissory notes. They are now facing significant financial damage because, under the law, this could be considered tax evasion. These celebrities will first have to pay the tax and then prove through legal action that the money was a loan, not a gift.

Earlier today, reports surfaced revealing that Jimin lent 100 million KRW to the comedian in 2022. Lee Jin Ho initially claimed he needed the money urgently and promised to repay it within a week. However, Jimin later realized that Lee had no intention of repaying the loan. Despite this, Jimin showed mercy, reportedly telling Lee to repay the money within the next 10 years.

Apart from Jimin, other victims of Lee Jin Ho's financial scam include fellow Knowing Bros star Lee Soo Geun, former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon, and several others. Additionally, Lee Jin Ho borrowed money from producers, executives, and writers at various broadcasting stations, all of whom he failed to repay.

Recently, Lee Jin Ho admitted through his social media account that he is under investigation for illegal gambling. While he claimed to have stopped gambling, reports indicated that he continued borrowing money until August 2024. It was further revealed that his gambling addiction had led him into deep private debt.

Netizens are outraged after learning that Lee Jin Ho deceived these celebrities, borrowing money under false pretenses, such as claiming he needed it for urgent taxes or his parents' business.

