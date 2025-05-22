BTS’ Jin performs Don’t Say You Love Me in giant bed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Watch

BTS's Jin made a highly anticipated return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the night of May 21, bringing a burst of energy to the show. During his appearance, Jin performed the lead single from his latest EP Echo, titled Don't Say You Love Me, showcasing his carefree and playful personality. This time around, Jin's segment on the late-night talk show was even more chaotic, making the episode a fun, light-hearted and enjoyable one.

The BTS member transformed The Tonight Show performance stage into a giant bed for the debut live showcase of his breakup anthem, Don’t Say You Love Me. He got extra cozy during the act, making the show set feel like home. Don’t Say You Love Me is the maintrack of Jin's second album, Echo, which is about two individuals who are unable to let go of one another even when their relationship reaches an irreparable point.

After performing the poignant song, Jin sat down for an interview with the host, Jimmy Fallon. The artist's second solo appearance at the show was marked by an even more exuberant and unpredictable vibe, bringing a burst of entertainment to the episode. Jin can be said to have enjoyed his time there thoroughly as he jumped behind Jimmy Fallon's desk and showcased his wit and humour during his conversation with him. He was effortlessly being himself and showcasing his comfort and chemistry with the host.

Jin's first appearance on The Tonight Show was in November last year, just after the release of his debut solo album, Happy. Back then, the BTS member participated in an interview and delivered a performance of his popular song Running Wild. Jin also featured in the talk show alongwith his BTS teammates RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook on numerous occasions, both physically and virtually. Their first visit back in 2018 consisted of a performance of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 11 hit Idol and I’m Fine.

