OPINION: 5 reasons why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 7-year leap will help improve show's ratings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of India's longest-running Television shows and has been a staple in many viewers' daily lives. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show has hooked the audience with its intricate storylines, complex characters, and emotional drama. Recently, the show witnessed a 7-year leap, and a lot changed in the Poddar family. While the male and female protagonists are separated, there have been significant changes in the post-leap storyline.

This leap sparked curiosity and excitement among the fans as a fresh storyline, new characters, and a lot of never-before-seen elements were introduced in the show. In the recent TRP reports, we witnessed that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai consistently ranked in the third spot. However, we think this recent leap will help increase the ratings.

5 reasons why we think that a 7-year leap in the show will help its ratings improve:

1 - Unique storyline

As per the fresh storyline, Armaan (played by Rohit Purohit), a reputed lawyer, is now a Radio Jockey (RJ). Armaan lives with his daughter, Pookie, away from Abhira (played by Samridhii Shukla) and his family. Meanwhile, Abhira is a lawyer who struggles to make ends meet. She is presently living with her mother-in-law, Vidya, and Armaan's grandmother, Kaveri. The three women are shown trying their hardest to earn financial stability.

This storyline post 7 year leap showcases women empowerment and has broken social norms as here Abhira's in-laws are in her support and do not support their son, Armaan. While many shows show the female protagonist struggle and suffer alone, here, the makers have beautifully shown how Abhira has support from her mother-in-law and her husband's grandmother. This fresh perspective can attract both existing and new viewers, which will help raise its TRP.

2- Character Evolution

The leap allows the characters to evolve and shows how their traits have changed. Armaan, a doting son, loving husband, and family man, is suddenly depicted as a cold-hearted and possessive father. His love for his daughter has changed his personality completely.

He has developed a hatred for Abhira and his family. Seeing how his personality unfolds in the coming episodes will be interesting. The viewers will be hooked as they'd want to see if Armaan's changed behavior creates conflicts and tensions in Abhira's life. This can lead to dramatic plot twists, emotional confrontations, and more.

Watch a glimpse of the new storyline in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

3- Unlimited Drama

With the above-mentioned changes, the makers have a chance to show unlimited drama and entertain viewers with their storyline. This new 7-year leap was unexpected by the audience. Fans who must have watched the show's recent episodes before the leap know how Armaan's possessiveness for his daughter created unwanted tension among the family members. It was shown that Armaan and Abhira's daughter disappears because of Abhira, so Armaan decides to leave her.

Now, post-leap, fans are on the edge of their seats to see Abhira and Armaan's reunion, Abhira's reunion with her daughter, and Armaan's reunion with his family. However, real drama will begin when Abhira will learn that her daughter is living with Armaan. With new secrets, suspense, and drama, the makers will switch to the show daily to know what happens next, directly contributing to the show's TRP.

4- Love Triangle

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers tried to portray a love triangle earlier after Rohit's death in the show. Ruhi (played by Garvita Sadhwani), who is also Abhira's sister and was Rohit's wife, developed feelings for Armaan. However, the makers ended this in order to introduce a fresh angle. But it seems that the love triangle plot will still be introduced in the show.

After the leap, while Armaan lives separately with his daughter, he also lives with a woman named Geetanjali. With Geetanjali's presence in his life, Armaan and Abhira's relationship is bound to suffer in the upcoming episodes. The audience will definitely be hooked on the show and its complicated story.

5- Unexplored storylines

So far, the audience has seen Abhira and Armaan's love tale in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The viewers witnessed their romance, fights, friendships, and much more. However, the fans are yer to see Armaan and Abhira as parents, and this unexplored factor in the upcoming storyline will surely keep the audience hooked.

In conclusion, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings have chances to improve as the makers will touch many other unexplored factors in the show, which will keep the audience engaged and attract new viewers as well.

To achieve this, the makers must keep a delicate balance between nostalgia and innovation, plus drama and emotions. If done correctly, this leap can bring new life into the show and will continue contributing to its success.

