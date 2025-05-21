Janhvi Kapoor is decked in traditional jewelry with backless Anamika Khanna gown at Cannes premiere of Homebound

Another day of Janhvi Kapoor slaying her look at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and we must say this is the best we’ve seen so far. After rocking her carpet debut in Tarun Tahiliani’s creation, the actress once again flaunted Indian design—this time with Anamika Khanna, who brilliantly blended traditional craftsmanship with Western red carpet drama. We can’t wait to take you through every detail. So, let’s dive in!

Attending the official premiere screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor made a regal appearance in Anamika Khanna’s custom creation. Showcasing Indian craftsmanship on a global stage, the designer crafted a corseted bodice with a high neck featuring intricate golden embroidery and textured detailing. The pastel green fabric served as the base and was heavily embroidered, giving the actress’s special moment a royal touch.

There’s more drama to uncover. The pastel green skirt, with its oversized silhouette, cascaded into a long train, letting her outfit steal the spotlight with every step. If we had to pick our favorite feature, it would definitely be the back—an eye-catching chain-like strap adorned with green embellishments, forming a V-shape that extended down in a single line, adding a sensual vibe.

And if you think we’re just impressed by the outfit, wait till you see her accessories. She kept the focus on her ears, wearing traditional danglers paired with oversized round ear cuffs at the top, perfectly complementing the boldness of her look. On her wrist, quirky, intricately designed kadas added flair, while a massive ring completed the perfectly put-together ensemble.

Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, allowing her accessories to truly shine. As for her makeup, she sported a flawless, radiant glow with a luminous base. Her eyes were enhanced with curled lashes and a soft, shimmery eyeshadow. Rosy blush, a subtle highlighter, and nude-shade lipstick completed the mesmerizing finish to her Cannes look.

We’re already in love with Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes appearance—she absolutely owned it and left no crumbs behind. It’s a regal fashion moment she slayed with undeniable confidence.

