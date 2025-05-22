5 Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (May 19 - May 25): Narivetta, 916 Kunjoottan to Police Day

This week, Malayalam movie buffs have plenty to cheer about. A new lineup of films is all set to light up theaters across the state. Whether you're in the mood for action, comedy, or drama, the upcoming releases promise something for everyone. Here are the Malayalam films arriving in cinemas this week.

Malayalam movies releasing this week in theaters

1. Narivetta

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Priyamvada Krishnan

Release date: May 23, 2025

Narivetta is an upcoming cop thriller inspired by some true events. Set in a tribal village, the story follows the local community’s fierce struggle to protect their ancestral land. As powerful forces attempt to take away their rights, the villagers stand strong against injustice. The film explores themes of resilience, politics, and power. Though it was originally slated for release on May 16, the makers later decided to postpone it to a later date.

2. 916 Kunjoottan

Cast: Guinness Pakru, Tini Tom, Rakesh Subramanian

Release date: May 23, 2025

916 Kunjoottan follows the journey of Sidharth, affectionately known as Kunjoottan. He is a man with dwarfism who leads two very different lives. In his village, he runs a small tea shop and in the city, he is a successful businessman. His life begins to change when a marriage proposal and Vaishnavi’s arrival stir deep emotions. As hidden truths surface, Kunjoottan finds himself torn between love, identity, and unresolved past ties.

3. Police Day

Cast: Ansiba Hassan, Nandhu, Dharmajan Bolgatty

Release date: May 23, 2025

The film revolves around the mysterious death of a DYSP, initially believed to be a suicide. However, as IPS officer Lal Mohan begins investigating, the case reveals shocking twists that hint at a possible murder. With each step, hidden truths come to light. Directed by Santhosh Mohan Palodu features a screenplay by Manoj I.G. and a background score by Ronnie Raphael. Rakesh Asoka handles editing.

4. Moonwalk

Cast: Sreekanth Murali, Sanjana Doss

Release date: May 23, 2025

Set against the backdrop of a remote Kerala village in the late 1980s, Moonwalk draws inspiration from real events. The story follows a group of young individuals passionate about learning breakdance. Their journey is filled with challenges, both personal and social, as they chase their dream. Directed by Vinod A. K. and produced by Listin Stephen, the film features music composed by Prashant Pillai.

5. Mr and Mrs Bachelor

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Indrajith Sukumaran

Release date: May 23, 2025

If you like Malayalam romantic dramas, then do watch this film in theaters tomorrow. Mr and Mrs Bachelor is directed by Deepu Karunakaran and features Anaswara Rajan and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles. It explores relationships with a touch of humor and emotional depth. Produced by Prakash Highline, the film’s music is composed by PS Jayahari.

