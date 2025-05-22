General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu Blow Up Lois’ Secret and Change Gio’s Life Forever?

The glitz and glamour of the Nurses Ball continue on General Hospital, but so does the explosive drama. Thursday, May 22, brings hidden truths, ultimatums, and emotional showdowns as long-kept secrets start to unravel. From Lulu’s shocking demands to Carly’s tense encounters, Port Charles is set for a night of high-stakes revelations.

Lulu Spencer drops a bombshell on Lois Cerullo, forcing her into a corner with a no-nonsense ultimatum: reveal the truth about Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s parentage to Brook Lynn and Dante, or Lulu will do it herself. The secret that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s long-lost son is teetering on the edge of exposure—and Lulu’s threat might push it over.

Meanwhile, tension simmers between Dante and Gio despite the latter’s stunning performance at the Ball. Brook Lynn tries to break the ice, urging Dante to move past his resentment over Rocco’s recent alcohol poisoning, but it’s clear Dante isn’t ready to forgive or forget just yet.

Elsewhere at the gala, Drew Cain is riding high—Tracy Quartermaine is behind bars, and Portia Robinson appears to be firmly under his control. He crosses paths with Willow Tait-Corinthos, who delivers a sharp warning to Ned and Olivia Quartermaine about their lingering doubts. The couple may be #TeamMichaelCorinthos, but Drew and Willow aren’t backing down, setting the stage for a fiery confrontation.

Portia, meanwhile, faces a reckoning in her marriage, as Curtis Ashford prepares to make a major decision. Could divorce be on the horizon for the couple?

Back at the Nurses Ball, Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves are headed for another face-off. Their previous encounter turned physical, but Thursday’s confrontation looks more verbal—though no less intense. Nina ominously warns Carly, “Whatever happens next… is on you,” hinting at the escalating Corinthos custody battle.

Adding to Carly’s tension, she meets her daughter Josslyn’s “friend,” Vaughan—unaware he’s a WSB handler. Josslyn may be trying to keep her worlds from colliding, but her anxiety suggests things could spiral quickly.

Finally, Sonny Corinthos shares another strained moment with ADA Justine Turner. Their relationship remains frosty, but in true Port Charles fashion, enemies often walk a fine line toward something more. Could sparks fly between these rivals?

Thursday’s General Hospital promises secrets revealed, loyalties tested, and alliances fractured. Will Lulu’s ultimatum force Lois to come clean? Can Carly keep her cool amid Nina’s accusations? And will Sonny and Justine's tension turn into something far more complicated? One thing’s certain: the Nurses Ball may dazzle on the surface, but the drama underneath is what no one will forget.