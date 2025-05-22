Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Steve and Shawn Save Bo With a Medical Miracle?

The drama escalates on Days of Our Lives this Thursday, May 22, as multiple Salem storylines reach boiling points. From Doug Williams III’s surprising rescue to a birthday celebration uniting unlikely allies—and a high-stakes medical mission to save Bo Brady—this episode is packed with emotion, tension, and unexpected twists.

Advertisement

Doug Williams III finds himself in trouble again—whether it's the pressure of managing the pub solo or facing down a persistent old adversary. Thankfully, an unlikely savior appears: Arianna "Ari" Horton. She steps in just in time to lend a helping hand, and sparks begin to fly between the two. Doug may be overwhelmed, but he won’t be alone for long, especially with Ari back in town.

Fans last saw Doug struggling behind the bar while Roman and Kate were at the hospital with Philip. Now, with Ari lending a hand—possibly out of family duty, since she’s Roman and Kate’s great-granddaughter—things might start to look up. But the real question is: how will Holly Jonas react when she realizes Ari is not only back, but bonding with Doug?

Elsewhere, Ari becomes the center of another storyline, as her birthday brings together two women who don’t often see eye to eye—her mom, Gabi Hernandez, and her great-grandmother, Marlena Evans. Despite their differences, both women love Ari deeply, and that shared affection leads to a rare moment of peace. Their bonding over Ari could be heartwarming… unless party drama derails the celebration.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, across town, Steve Johnson and Shawn-Douglas Brady are scrambling to find the experimental medication that might be Bo Brady’s last hope. With Bo’s condition rapidly declining, the two men are running out of time. Will they call in reinforcements like Kevin Lambert, Kayla Johnson—or someone entirely unexpected? As Salem prays for a miracle, Steve and Shawn may be Bo’s final chance at survival.

Thursday’s Days of Our Lives episode is bursting with emotion and urgency. Will Steve and Shawn secure the life-saving meds in time to save Bo? Can Ari’s return spark new romance and family harmony—or stir up tension with Holly? And will Gabi and Marlena manage to keep the peace for Ari’s big day? Tune in for an unforgettable day in Salem, where anything can—and usually does—happen.