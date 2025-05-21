Why were local villagers hesitant to join Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan? Find out

Lagaan remains one of the finest films ever produced by Bollywood, and its iconic climax cricket match has stayed with audiences long after the credits rolled. From the stellar cast to the villagers passionately cheering, every moment is etched in memory. However, what many may not know is that managing the village crew behind the scenes was no easy feat. In a recent interview, CA Bimal Parekh recalled that the locals had never seen a movie before and were initially hesitant to trust the makers, especially regarding their payment.

Why were villagers hesitant to be part of Lagaan

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Bimal Parekh, a Chartered Accountant, was present on set when the crew worked with 10,000 extras. He described the day as “particularly crazy,” explaining that the plan was to pay everyone in cash immediately.

However, there was a challenge: since the local villagers had never encountered a film crew before, they were reluctant to trust the process. Parekh noted that the villagers refused to accept cheques and insisted on cash payments.

This raised concerns about people potentially returning to the queue multiple times to claim extra money. Initially, they considered marking paid individuals’ fingers with ink, similar to voting procedures, but worried that outsiders might also get inked and collect money fraudulently, making the process a logistical nightmare.

To address this, they devised a system involving group leaders, each responsible for bringing in 200 to 400 people. The leaders would be marked and paid directly, and then they would distribute the money to their groups. Parekh also mentioned that each extra was paid Rs 100 and provided with food on the shoot day.

About Lagaan

Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, is a critically acclaimed Indian sports drama set during British colonial rule.

The story follows a group of villagers who are burdened by high taxes (lagaan). When the villagers challenge the British officers to a game of cricket, with the condition that their tax will be waived if they win, they must learn the unfamiliar sport and come together as a team.

Led by Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan), the villagers take on the impossible with passion, unity, and determination. Lagaan was a massive critical and commercial success, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and remains one of India’s most iconic and inspirational films.

