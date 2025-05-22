'You're a superstar?': BTS' Jin has hilarious butt debate with Jimmy Fallon, becomes new host for The Tonight Show

BTS member Jin made his second solo appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the night of May 21, bringing a burst of entertainment to the episode. He brought in an exuberant vibe to the show, showcasing his carefree and playful personality. During one segment, Jin even took over the host's desk and role, questioning Jimmy Fallon, creating a hilarious moment.

The host invited Jin to sit on his chair and he took the guest's spot for a change. Jin initially went "oh, really?", but quickly got into character once he took over Jimmy Fallon's desk. The duo showcased great synergy through their fun banter, with Jimmy Fallon saying, "I'm a big fan" and Jin responding with "I'm a superstar." The BTS member then started the Q&A session, by asking Jimmy Fallon how it felt to be no. 1 in his field.

The question was actually meant for Jin, however, the two of them pretended to be each other during the segment. Jin followed up with a "You're a superstar?", making Jimmy Fallon laugh. He replied, "Not as big as you Jin." He further said that one day he would become a bigger star and just needs five more Grammy nominations for that to happen. It was a nod to BTS' 2020 Grammy nomination and the K-pop group's future aspirations, and was enough to make Jin flustered.

The next question was even more hilarious– "Do you think we have one butt or two?" Jimmy Fallon was a little stunned at the question and after some thought answered "We have one". Jin disagreed with that, getting up to demonstrate with his hands and explain that humans have two legs so they have two butts as well.

This segment was one of the most hysterical parts of the show, making the duo as well as the audience laugh out loud.

