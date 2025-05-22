King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer to ditch Christmas, Diwali and Eid release? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, he is teaming up with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time. The film has already made fans excited even before the filming began. Now, as per a report, King won’t be eyeing a Christmas, Diwali, or Eid release but will instead go for Gandhi Jayanti release in 2026.

Yes, you heard that right! A report in Mid-day stated that the filming of King has started on May 21 at Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios, with Suhana Khan diving into her first scene. Day one wasn’t short on star power, either — Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, and Saurabh Shukla were all part of an intense 12-hour shoot, running from morning till night. The crew is in for a packed week ahead, with no breaks.

The report also stated that though filming has just begun, the release date of the film is being finalised already. The much-awaited actioner is gearing up to hit the theaters on October 2, 2026, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a major holiday. According to the same report, trade experts are impressed with this strong move and are excited about the release on this date.

Earlier, on May 20, director Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a cryptic post. He wrote, “Tomorrow,” and added an evil eye emoticon. Though he didn’t give any further details, it seems he was hinting at the King shooting the next day. There were reports that they will begin the shoot on May 21, a day before Suhana Khan’s birthday that falls on May 22.

For the unversed, King will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The film will also star Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in important roles apart from SRK and Suhana.

