Cannes Film Festival 2025: Mom-to-be Rihanna slays in cut-out gown as she walks under ‘Umbrella’ with ASAP Rocky

After announcing her pregnancy at the Met Gala, Rihanna returned to the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival alongside her partner, walking under umbrella and serving major maternity fashion goals. She stunned in a glamorous blue cut-out bodycon gown, proving that mom-to-be fashion can be both bold and red carpet worthy. Excited to know the details? Let’s dive in!

Walking the red carpet, Rihanna stylishly flaunted her baby bump in a blue bodycon gown by Alaïa, nailing the look perfectly, just as we love to see her. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and sleeveless design, with oversized bow details adding a unique touch. The main highlight of her maternity outfit was the cutouts at the waist and upper torso, giving a tasteful glimpse of her baby bump.

The vibrant blue silhouette flowed into a skirt with an asymmetrical hem and a slit, adding a modern edge. The floor-length gown allowed the singer to make a bold fashion statement with every step. Her partner, A$AP Rocky, complemented her look in a sleek Saint Laurent black suit paired with pants, a white shirt, and a tie.

Rihanna styled her hair in an elegant updo, with soft front strands framing her face. This hairstyle perfectly highlighted her silver statement earrings and ear cuffs. Keeping her accessories on point, she completed the look with a massive ring on her first finger.

The dewy makeup glow was unmistakable. Complementing her blue outfit, Rihanna chose a warm brown-toned makeup look featuring smoky brown eyeshadow, matching blush on her cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She added a radiant shimmer by perfectly highlighting her eyes and cheekbones. Completing her high-fashion glam, she confidently slipped into strappy blue heels.

Rihanna’s appearance near the end of the Cannes Film Festival was nothing short of breathtaking. With her stunning blue gown and warm-toned makeup, she ensured her presence was both impactful and unforgettable.

