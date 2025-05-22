While Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli unwind with a game of pickleball, RCB fans can't stop gushing over 'Bhaiya and Bhabhi'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending ample time together. Of late, the celebrity couple has been going places and bringing smiles to the faces of their fans by making multiple public appearances. Recently, the stars decided to spend a productive day playing a game of pickleball with the team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew down to Delhi from Mumbai and then traveled to Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj. After going places, the couple is finally anchored in Bengaluru, where they enjoyed a game of pickleball.

In a photo album posted by the official Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the regal couple can be seen celebrating after winning a game at the sports center. The photo showcases the actress, donning a white t-shirt with a pair of red leggings and black sports shoes.

On the other hand, her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, stepped onto the pickleball court in a bright blue tee, paired with black shorts, white socks, and shoes. Just look at how adorably the teammates high-five each other.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing pickleball:

Soon after the image went viral online, the couple’s fans couldn’t stop gushing at how incredible they are together. While some called them the ‘power couple’, many stated that ‘Bhaiya and Bhabhi ji’ are setting major ‘couple goals’. A user also commented, “King is playing with queen.”

Fans comment on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s picture:

Nearly a week ago, Virat bid adieu to the Test cricket format, breaking the hearts of his ardent fans. Soon after, his wife Anushka took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. In the caption, she penned, "They'll talk about the records and the milestones — but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you."

The proud wife added, "After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire international cricket in whites — But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma's comeback film, Chakda' Xpress, is yet to see the light of day.

