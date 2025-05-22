No more lights, camera, action for Athiya Shetty as she quits Bollywood: A look back at her career highlights

After nearly a decade in the Hindi film industry, Athiya Shetty has called it quits from Bollywood, choosing to step away from the limelight to spend more time with her daughter and embrace motherhood. Her journey, though brief, had a steady graph that showed promise, diversity, and poise.

Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood

The news comes in as her father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed the news and shared, “She said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she just left. And that’s what I salute her for, saying, ‘I’m not interested. I don’t want to do films.’ After Motichoor Chaknachoor, a lot came her way, but she said, ‘I don’t want to. I’m comfortable, you know’?”

He added that Athiya chose to step away from the limelight to spend more time with her daughter and embrace a more private life.

Athiya Shetty's career graph

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, produced by Salman Khan. Cast opposite Sooraj Pancholi, she played Radha Mathur, a DCP’s daughter who falls in love with her kidnapper. While the film received mixed reviews. The soulful track O Khuda, featuring her, became a hit among the youth.

In 2017, she transitioned into comedy with Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, playing Binkle Sandhu, a traditional Punjabi girl amidst a chaotic love triangle. The film did well at the box office and allowed Athiya to explore her comic timing alongside seasoned actors like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Her most critically noted role came in 2019 with Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As Anita Awasthi, a small-town girl with big dreams of settling abroad, Athiya delivered a grounded performance. Though the film had a lukewarm box office response, her portrayal was appreciated for its authenticity and restraint.

Outside of films, Athiya also featured in the hit dance track Tere Naal Nachna in 2018, produced by Bhushan Kumar. Her confident screen presence and graceful moves added to her growing popularity.

Despite limited appearances, Athiya carved a niche for herself with grace and dignity. Now stepping away from acting, she leaves behind a modest yet memorable career graph, marked by select roles, iconic songs, and a quiet but dignified farewell from Bollywood.

