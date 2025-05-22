Why is BLACKPINK's Rosé being called out for US TV show appearance? Fans express frustration ahead of group world tour

BLACKPINK has generated immense buzz with the announcement of their upcoming world tour, titled DEADLINE. However, the members have been preoccupied with their individual pursuits over the past few months and currently have some solo projects in the pipeline. Recently, Rosé's US show appearance was confirmed, but it sparked debate among fans, with some drawing connections to the broader BLACKPINK dynamic.

On May 21, Rosé's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show was broadcast. The BLACKPINK member exuded confidence and sass in an oversized blazer paired with formal trousers and a tie. She also took photos with the host and enjoyed herself while discovering her MBTI test results. While many fans delighted in seeing Rosé unwind and have fun without the pressures of work, others voiced discontent regarding her solo endeavors amidst the group's upcoming reunion and comeback plans.

With fans eagerly awaiting the group's reunion on stage, they couldn't help but wonder when and how the four members would get together to practice for their world tour. Scheduled to kick off at South Korea's Goyang Stadium on July 5, there's a little over two weeks left for the concert. However, Rosé was busy with his American TV show and Met Gala appearances, with Lisa and Jennie also being part of the latter besides their Coachella gigs. Jisoo was also busy with her brand ambassador commitments and other solo ventures.

As it will be BLACKPINK's first group activity following their 2023 Coachella stages and 2022 BORN PINK comeback, the anticipation for a thrilling show is sky-high. However, the members dedicating a lot of time to their solo careers raised concern regarding them delivering half-hearted acts in the upcoming concerts. While some threw hateful comments at Rosé for her The Kelly Clarkson Show, others defended her, saying it was a pre-recorded episode, pointing at her outfit being the same as when she appeared there four months ago.

