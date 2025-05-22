Why is BTS' J-Hope being dissed for wanting to collab with Rihanna? Fans defend singer: 'Almost same age...'

BTS member J-Hope has long been an outspoken admirer of Rihanna, frequently citing her as an influence. In a recent Billboard interview on May 21, J-Hope discussed the trajectory of his solo career, the creative processes driving his music, and his dream collaborations. When Rihanna's name came up, J-Hope's comment sparked controversy. Nevertheless, his fans swiftly rallied to his defense, arguing that his words were being misinterpreted.

In his exclusive interview with Billboard, J-Hope was asked about his dream collaborations, and he once again mentioned his admiration for Grammy-winning singer Rihanna. The BTS member reminisced about having previously expressed his enthusiasm for the singer, saying he eagerly anticipated her new album, just like many of her devoted fans. J-Hope expressed his long-standing appreciation for Rihanna, stating, "She's an artist I've always loved since I was a kid."

The latter part of J-Hope's statement, "since I was a kid," drew criticism due to the two artists being relatively close in age. J-Hope is currently 31 years old and Rihanna is 37, which makes them "almost the same age," argued many. They were puzzled at how the BTS member listened to her as a kid when they were just 6 years apart. Although some people questioned J-Hope's alleged thoughtless comment, BTS ARMY was quick to defend him, stating that he was being misunderstood.

They pointed out that Rihanna debuted in the music industry with Pon de Replay back in 2005, when the BTS rapper was literally a kid of 10 or 11. So, his comment of being a fan of hers from a young age made sense. Some even said that the artist would have been "ashamed" of the fandom if he knew how "embarrassing" they could be with their unnecessary hate campaign sometimes.

The fans once again showed their unwavering support for their beloved sport, being quick to justify his statement, claiming that his admiration for Rihanna was genuine.

