Unseen Pic: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get clicked standing in airport queue

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s never-ending dating rumors have always kept their fans on their toes. While the two have never openly admitted these murmurs, it seems there is no end to such buzz. And now, an unseen picture of the lovebirds has been doing the rounds on social media.

The picture in focus has been shared by one of the fan pages of the duo on Instagram. It is a rather rare click of Vijay and Rashmika from what seems to be one of their tours together, as the duo is clicked at the airport.

The Kingdom actor can be seen standing in the queue ahead of boarding the flight, while Rashmika is right behind him. The picture showed her being busy checking out her phone.

The duo was clicked discreetly as they hid their faces behind a mask. Moreover, the fact that they have even been traveling together has added fuel to the fire of their relationship rumors.

Quite interestingly, in one of his recent interviews with Filmfare, Vijay clarified that he is not on the lookout for a life partner at the moment. When asked about the qualities he wishes to find in his wife, the actor said, “Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill.”

That’s not all. In the same interview, Vijay Deverakonda was further asked to throw some light on the fact that he keeps getting frequently paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in films together.

In response, the Liger actor highlighted that the two of them have not collaborated on any project together for some time now. However, Vijay reassured that he finds Rashmika a talented actress and a beautiful woman nonetheless.

On the work front, the diva has been shooting her Hindi film Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has movies like Kuberaa and The Girlfriend lined up next.

Additionally, there have also been reports about the Pushpa 2 actress being considered for the lead role opposite Vijay in his upcoming project VD14.

